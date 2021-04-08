Features Winelands property gets a pandemic boost There’s been a steady trek to the Western Cape’s winelands district from mid-2020, as city dwellers look to relocate permanently to the countryside BL PREMIUM

The Cape winelands, traditionally regarded more as a weekend getaway and tourist hotspot than a primary home destination, appears to be a beneficiary of the pandemic-induced exodus out of major cities. The Paarl, Wellington and Tulbagh areas are all said to have recorded a particularly strong uptick in buyer inquiries.

Chris Cilliers, co-principal of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in the winelands, says sales in the area have been "incredibly active" in the past six to nine months. Last year’s aggressive interest rate cuts to near 50-year lows have no doubt made it easier for people to sell and relocate or buy a second property in a destination of their choice...