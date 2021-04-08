Features Sparks will fly as Eskom and unions go head-to-head Eskom and its two biggest unions are set to go head-to-head in wage negotiations later this month. It will open yet another battle front for the beleaguered utility BL PREMIUM

A perfect storm may engulf Eskom and labour unions as they start a new round of wage talks this month.

The embattled power utility is fighting fires on many fronts. It has a R464bn debt book; capacity issues that make it a perpetual struggle to keep the lights on; infighting amid a post-state-capture clean-up; and a board-initiated investigation into allegations of racism against CEO André de Ruyter. Wage talks between the utility and its two largest trade unions will only add to its woes...