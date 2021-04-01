Features The return of inflation SA should be concerned about a possible resurgence in global inflation. But to the extent that this is caused by higher commodity prices, the positives for SA would probably outweigh the negatives BL PREMIUM

In January, the consensus was that global and SA inflation had bottomed out, and its coming rise looked set to be muted, with the prospect of rate hikes far off.

That consensus has begun to fray, following the recent increase in US 10-year treasury yields, with potentially nasty consequences for emerging markets (EMs)...