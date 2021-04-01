SAM MKOKELI: Gwede Mantashe under pressure
All eyes are on Gwede Mantashe — and SA’s energy policy more generally — amid rumours of a cabinet reshuffle and a critical need to fix operational issues
01 April 2021 - 05:00
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe is a man on a mission — but time is not his friend. He is in charge of the policy meant to bring new energy generation capacity online to alleviate the pressure on national power utility Eskom. He also has to improve the country’s mineral rights data system, which he has undertaken to do in six months.
The spotlight is back on Mantashe — and on energy policy more generally — amid speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering a cabinet reshuffle...
