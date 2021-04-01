Making sense of mergers & acquisitions
Understanding how big deals go down in big business can be difficult
01 April 2021 - 05:00
Christina Pretorius, a Norton Rose Fulbright director with a focus on mining transactions, tells the FM about the inner workings of mergers and acquisitions in SA.
What does mergers & acquisitions (M&A) really refer to?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now