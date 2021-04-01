CHRIS ROPER: Truth runs aground as misinformation takes off

How about that ship, huh? At the time of writing this column, the world was still gripped by the saga of the Ever Given, a huge, 220,000t, 400m container ship that inadvertently blocked the Suez canal for six days, causing a logjam of tens of billions of dollars’ worth of global trade.

Well, perhaps not the whole world. Mainly those anxiously awaiting their Ikea flatpack furniture, 80 containers of tea trapped on 15 different ships, and a large variety of other goods that are indispensable to keeping the engine of capitalism ticking over smoothly.

Included among the vessels held up were about 20 livestock ships, with about 130,000t of livestock on board. That all sounds very detached and technical, as if the animals were like flatpack furniture. Of course, the reality is that, because of delays at sea, thousands of other cattle have already been slaughtered this year.

Because of a perceived health risk from the bovine disease bluetongue, for example, two ships were forced to spend months away from port because their original destination refused to accept their livestock cargo. The animals were in such poor condition that authorities in Spain ordered them to be slaughtered.

I’m sure there are lots of intriguing back stories to the Suez traffic jam — marriages missed, people dying, consignments of Barbie dolls doomed to roam the high seas like perky, indestructible versions of the crew of the Flying Dutchman.

There were lots of human interest stories to be found, and a bunch of memes released into the world, but not a lot of information about the actual situation on the ground, to which the Ever Given was seemingly inextricably bound.

We people in the Cape of Good Hope, living up to the name, got very excited at the prospect of all these ships being rerouted past Cape Town. We dreamt of a reinvigoration of the dockside economy, of a run on tattoo shops by sailors looking to commemorate their visit with an anchor or two, and of making new friends among the hearty sea folk sure to frequent our dying bars and restaurants.

Somebody tweeted a data visualisation into my Twitter timeline, a thing of colourful beauty showing a rash of ships sailing past the Cape. In my enthusiasm, I shared the graphic, only to find that, alas, I had been guilty of sharing misinformation.

The graphic showed the normal number of ships for that day, not the increase that all the pretty dots seemed to indicate.

Humbled by falling for some misinformation, especially since my day job includes working with digital forensics investigative teams, I turned to Bellingcat for an update.

Bellingcat, for those of you unfamiliar with the organisation, is an investigative journalism site that uses open-source intelligence, known as OsInt by those in the business, to investigate a variety of subjects, "from Mexican drug lords and crimes against humanity, to tracking the use of chemical weapons and conflicts worldwide".

One of its more famous investigations was into the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight 17, shot down over Ukraine in 2014. Using open-source intelligence, "Bellingcat discovered key information about the downing of MH17, including tracking the missile launcher that shot down MH17 from its base in Russia to Ukraine, locating the field where the missile was launched from, and identifying a number of suspects involved with the incident. Bellingcat identified that the Russian military was involved years before it was confirmed by European officials."

So if you want fact-based information, the sober truth rather than a pretty piece of misinformation, you turn to Bellingcat.

That organisation’s story on the stranding of the Ever Given includes the following passages:

"Open-source information can also shed light on how the Ever Given became stuck."

"A Google search for ‘Suez canal cross section filetype:pdf’ finds an engineering document with cross-sectional diagrams for multiple locations along the canal, hosted by a maritime protection and indemnity insurance company."

"A diagrammatic view of the Ever Given can then be scaled along the x-axis by 64% to represent the view in cross-section. This stretched diagram can then be scaled using the overall length and dimensions in the cross-sectional engineering illustration. Open-source imagery shows the approximate angle of the vessel with respect to the surface of the water, and the approximate position of the front of the vessel with respect to the side of the canal."

Riveting stuff, you’ll agree. Alas, my little vignette illustrates why it’s so difficult to fight lies with the truth: sometimes, the truth is just so boring.

I was reminded of this by a story (and I’m using the word "story" in the dictionary definition sense of "an account of imaginary people and events told for entertainment") in the Daily News section of Independent Online, the news website that puts the L into IOL. (Yes, I’ve made that joke before. I’m trying to get it to catch on.)