CHRIS ROPER: Playing fast and loose in the game of politics

It’s not often a metaphor becomes literal. As you’ll remember, when Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term, he refused to attend Biden’s inauguration, which is when the football is normally handed over to the incoming president. Yes, Trump actually took his football home to Mar-a-Loco, or whatever his ghastly golf resort is called, and wouldn’t let Biden play with it. They had to give Biden a new one, and deactivate Trump’s.

To veer back to the topic at hand: the current schoolyard discourse doesn’t end with the Biden/Putin hissy fit. All the kids are playing.

In another meeting last week, this time between China and the US, things deteriorated when the two parties indulged in a spat about who had the worse human rights record — the superpower version of accusing each other of being a bully.

A spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry "told a press briefing in Beijing that China had not intended for the talks to take a ‘confrontational’ turn, and that was not what Beijing was aspiring to", according to The Guardian.

He reportedly said: "It was the US side that … provoked the dispute in the first place, so the two sides had a strong smell of gunpowder and drama from the beginning in the opening remarks. It was not the original intention of the Chinese side."

Really? "It’s not our fault, they started it?"

Coincidentally, I wrote this column on a long weekend away, which I spent in the rare company of my two nieces, three-year-old Charlotte and five-year-old Georgia. So I was perhaps hyper-attuned to the speech mannerisms of children — though most of us are, after having endured four years of that unspeakable man-child Trump playing conkers with the globe.

My nieces are still in that phase where their father can do no wrong, where they trust him to have their best interests at heart. Little do they know that he’s basically making it all up, like parents everywhere. And we all know what happens when they hit their teens, and find that out. Tears and disillusion.

I sometimes feel that our relationship with politicians takes the same trajectory.

Was there ever a time we trusted politicians, even mildly? I feel there was, or why did we bother voting? And I know there are still people out there who believe the maddest things — and here we’ll pause to give a shout out to the idiots in SA who took part in last week’s laughable "worldwide" protest against masks, 5G, left-handed people and red cars. So conceivably there are still, somewhere in this wide, fractured world of ours, people who think politicians are sober, intelligent souls dedicated to improving the lives of all.

I’m generalising enormously here. There are, I am sure, politicians who are in the game because they want to better the lives of their fellow citizens. It’s just that these fellow citizens are fairly strictly defined as a group, and inevitably to the detriment, if not downright exclusion, of others.

When we see the ruptures in political veneers, are we seeing something that’s not just foisted upon us, but that we’re complicit in creating? When we see these irruptions of political petulance, are we seeing out-of-character behaviour, or the fundamental core of what is wrong with politics? And why is it so much more noticeable now, as if we weren’t paying enough attention earlier? Has something changed about the way we see?

In William Kentridge’s "Six Drawing Lessons", his lectures for the prestigious Charles Eliot Norton lecture series at Harvard in 2012, he speaks of Plato’s allegory of the cave.

The allegory is found in The Republic, a Socratic dialogue written by Plato sometime around 375BCE. One of the issues addressed is what constitutes a just city-state, and Socrates takes us through four types of government, of which democracy is the third. Some of the questions posed are still relevant.

"Say then, my friend, in what manner does tyranny arise? — that it has a democratic origin is evident … And does not tyranny spring from democracy in the same manner as democracy from oligarchy?"

The step after democracy, concludes Socrates, is tyranny.

One clear example of this seismic shift from democracy to tyranny is the "militia" that "defends" Jacob Zuma from what they see as the threat of justice.

In truth, if we weren’t inured to the absurdities of SA’s political reality, we would see this more clearly as what it is: a startling and fundamental threat to our democracy. That a corrupt politician can have his own army, and that the government is apparently powerless to do anything about it, is frightening.

As the University of Limpopo’s professor Omphemetse Sibanda writes on the Daily Maverick website: "The picture of MKMVA [Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association] members stationed at Nkandla, in military regalia, is one of the most chilling recent threats to stability and law and order in SA … If this were another country in Africa, I would guess that a coup was likely should tensions escalate. But this is SA."

Americans said a similar thing when discussing the impossibility of Trump being elected as president. "But this is America."

Kentridge’s account of Plato’s allegory of the cave is long and detailed, so I’ll turn to the ever-trusty Wikipedia for a more abbreviated description. "In the allegory, Socrates describes a group of people who have lived chained to the wall of a cave all their lives, facing a blank wall. The people watch shadows projected on the wall from objects passing in front of a fire behind them and give names to these shadows. The shadows are the prisoners’ reality, but are not accurate representations of the real world …