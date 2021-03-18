Features Operation Vulindlela: An uphill all the way A fresh breeze of reform is blowing through the government, raising hopes that this time things will be different. But Ramaphosa has much work to do to convince a sceptical public that anything has changed BL PREMIUM

With President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform programme the only card SA has left to play to raise the growth rate, the presidency and the National Treasury have combined forces in a drive to ensure reform happens.

They have created a joint delivery unit, Operation Vulindlela (OV), staffed with a nimble team of officials to focus on a small number of catalytic reforms, and support and cajole departments until these reforms are pushed over the line...