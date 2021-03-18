Features Housing activity still going strong — so far Buyers abound, but sellers shouldn’t expect to offload their houses in a hurry BL PREMIUM

Last year’s unexpected mini-boom in housing activity on the back of near 50-year low interest rates and a pandemic-induced shift in buying patterns seems to have continued into 2021.

However, a glut of sales stock is developing in a number of areas as more financially stretched homeowners are forced to sell...