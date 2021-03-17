Linda-Gail Bekker: scientist vs virus

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker runs a hand impatiently through her silver pixie-cut hair and stands up to open the windows in a tiny corner office at the Groote Schuur Hospital campus of the University of Cape Town (UCT).

She marches to a large, wood-framed window and fiddles with the latches. "Everything we know about the benefits of ventilation to limit transmission of Covid-19 could easily have been applied to help prevent the spread of TB a long time ago," she says. "Covid has forced us to rethink everything, including how we design buildings."

Bekker’s ground-floor office overlooks the Chris Barnard heart centre and the hospital’s old mortuary.

"It’s not the greatest part of the medical campus," she says. "But in the early days, when people were coming to our centre for antiretroviral [ARV] treatment trials, we wanted to give study participants an easy way into the building without having to disclose their status, so they could just slip in [through] a side door."

Bekker pushes the old, heavy window open as far as she can, expels a heavy sigh and grins. "I’m a bit of a dramatist, as you can tell," she says. "I love being on stage."

The Zimbabwe-born doctor is the director of UCT’s Desmond Tutu HIV Centre and an internationally acclaimed HIV and TB researcher. But right now, she’s in the spotlight for being the co-lead investigator — along with Prof Glenda Gray, president and CEO of the SA Medical Research Council — of SA’s Sisonke Covid vaccine trial.

The study, which looks at how the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot performs when rolled out on a large scale, is the only way SA’s health workers are currently able to get Covid jabs. (The medicine regulator is concluding its approval processes for several Covid vaccines, including J&J’s.)

When the first health worker received a Covid jab just after 2pm on February 17, it was Bekker who carried that J&J dose — a vial in a neat aluminium holder — down the main corridor of Khayelitsha District Hospital to the vaccination room.

And when President Cyril Ramaphosa was vaccinated in the same room shortly afterwards, Bekker — along with Gray — watched quietly over his shoulder.

The events were broadcast live on television and Bekker enjoyed every bit of it — not just because she loves action, but also because she and her husband and son had all had Covid in December.

"It was scary as hell because of its unpredictability," she says. "At night I would lie next to my husband as he coughed, worrying he would crash, and wake him up to take his temperature. We, as doctors, knew the symptoms and course of the disease to the T, and still there was a huge, intimidating fear element to it."

Gold tinsel is draped across a bookshelf sagging under the weight of medical science books and research awards in Bekker’s office. On her desk, a stethoscope lies coiled next to a sheaf of paper, a gold plastic crown, magic wand and two smiling plastic penises in different shades of brown.