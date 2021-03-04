Features The day the music died for Musica In a world of online music and entertainment, there’s little room for bricks-and-mortar retail. The Covid-19 lockdown was simply the final nail in the coffin for iconic local brand Musica BL PREMIUM

When music and entertainment retailer Musica was at its peak, it operated about 150 stores around SA, and was selling close to five out of every 10 CDs in the country. Now the chain is set to close at the end of May — brought to its knees by systemic shifts in buying patterns and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were part of the mall culture, and we were part of the high street culture with music buying," says Derek Goosen, who co-founded the music store chain with his father, George, back in the 1960s — a spin-off of the family-owned transport business...