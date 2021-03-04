Features Matric hard-knocks class of 2020 The class of 2020 endured a disruptive, difficult school year. While the pass rate is down on previous years, there are some reasons to be upbeat BL PREMIUM

The 76% matric pass rate might be a better result than the carnage that was expected after a year of pandemic lockdown and disruptions. But a closer look at the results shows that more than 50% of the potential class of 2020 — the pupils who were enrolled in grade 2 in 2010 — either repeated a grade (or several), or dropped out of the education system before reaching matric.

And according to education activist organisation Equal Education (EE), the department of basic education’s own calculations show that even taking into account people who complete matric after leaving school, the proportion who attain it remains around 50%...