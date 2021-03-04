CHRIS ROPER: Why the outcry over Gqeberha?

There are always two sides to a story, they’ll tell you. They’re wrong — as "they" so often are. Stories aren’t boxes. They don’t have sides, and they don’t hold a finite amount of meaning waiting to be safely unpacked. There are always infinite interpretations of a story, and exegesis can often be a random affair, based on who you are and what you need to believe. Oh, and how much time you spend on Twitter.

Last week, The Guardian reports, 50 upper and lower house members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party opposed a legal change that would allow women to keep their birth name after marriage.

Japan is one of only a few industrialised countries where it’s illegal for married couples to have different surnames, and it’s been that way since 1896.

I note in parenthesis, and I’ve written about this before: in a recent Reuters Institute study on gender representation in news editorial management in 11 countries, Japan scored a perfect 0 for the number of women editors in charge. So we’d be predisposed to see the law prohibiting married couples from having different surnames as the usual patriarchal oppression. Which it is — but with some details that are either ironic, or proof that patriarchy is so strong it doesn’t need to mess around with the finer points.

Though the country’s civil code requires married couples to share a surname, it actually doesn’t stipulate that it has to be the man’s name. As an enlightened couple, you could both choose to take the woman’s surname. In practice, of course, "women take their husband’s name in 96% of cases".

And it turns out that one of the MPs calling for the status quo to remain the same is Japan’s minister for women’s empowerment and gender equality, Tamayo Marukawa.

None of us, I hope, would use these snippets as any sort of evidence to justify the retention of a patriarchal status quo. I merely note them to highlight the fact that there can be extraneous factors that complicate a simple reading of an issue — in this case, the issue of who gets to name things, and for what reasons.

Also last week — a big week in the naming world — sports, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced some name changes for places in SA. Among others, Port Elizabeth International Airport became Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport and Uitenhage became Kariega. There was a royal swap out, as East London Airport was named King Phalo Airport, and King William’s Town became Qonce.

King William, by the way, once made a famous pro-slavery speech, saying "the proponents of the abolition [of slavery] are either fanatics or hypocrites". Oh, how sad it is to see our history suppressed by the ANC!

But the name change that caused all the trouble was that of Port Elizabeth, now called Gqeberha.

Well, I say trouble, but it isn’t really. It’s mainly just a few people whining. It’s interesting, though, to think about what their clichéd complaining says about who they are and, by way of extrapolation, where some of us are as South Africans.

Quite why Port Elizabeth should become such a rallying cry for conservatives is a mystery. Most people just called it PE or iBhayi anyway.

And I’m pretty sure that many of the people who now self-identify as lifelong Port Elizabeth fans think the city is named after Queen Elizabeth. They’ll be surprised to hear that the Windy City is in fact named after a settler named Lizzie, who was given to near-incessant flatulence on the voyage to SA.