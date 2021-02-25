Can tax increases put a cork in SA drinking habits?
Those South Africans who do drink, do so to excess, as measured against international standards. Would tax increases solve the problem?
25 February 2021 - 05:00
Health experts believe SA has a drinking problem. But the alcohol industry believes it has a government problem.
Sales or excise taxes on alcohol have risen faster than inflation for decades, with the government making considerably more from the sale of a bottle of wine or spirits than the producer or farmer does...
