Can tax increases put a cork in SA drinking habits? Those South Africans who do drink, do so to excess, as measured against international standards. Would tax increases solve the problem?

Health experts believe SA has a drinking problem. But the alcohol industry believes it has a government problem.

Sales or excise taxes on alcohol have risen faster than inflation for decades, with the government making considerably more from the sale of a bottle of wine or spirits than the producer or farmer does...