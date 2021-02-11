Features Mining: Time to look beyond the bottom line In contemplating the future of the extractive sector, delegates at this year’s mining indaba spoke of the increasing importance of looking beyond the bottom line BL PREMIUM

The world’s largest mining investment conference, the Investing in African Mining Indaba, was a very different event this year.

Taking place virtually, amid the Covid-19 pandemic — not to mention the highly transmissible strain of the virus doing the rounds in SA — the usually bustling Cape Town gathering was pared down to two half-day web sessions, with not a canapé or cocktail in sight...