SSA corruption and the ANC’s deafening silence
Testimony about the State Security Agency at the Zondo commission of inquiry paints a picture of an insidious project aimed at bending SA to Jacob Zuma’s will. The ANC’s silence on the matter speaks volumes
04 February 2021 - 05:00
US civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr said it best: "A time comes when silence is betrayal."
In SA, the continued silence of the ruling ANC in the face of former president Jacob Zuma’s wanton disregard for the law has become a betrayal of the party’s very mission, and the people it is meant to serve...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now