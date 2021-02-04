Features SSA corruption and the ANC’s deafening silence Testimony about the State Security Agency at the Zondo commission of inquiry paints a picture of an insidious project aimed at bending SA to Jacob Zuma’s will. The ANC’s silence on the matter speaks volumes BL PREMIUM

US civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr said it best: "A time comes when silence is betrayal."

In SA, the continued silence of the ruling ANC in the face of former president Jacob Zuma’s wanton disregard for the law has become a betrayal of the party’s very mission, and the people it is meant to serve...