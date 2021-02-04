Features Inside the SSA: Spies, lies and bribes If testimony at the Zondo commission is to be believed, the State Security Agency was not shy about trading cash for influence, to the great disservice of SA’s democracy BL PREMIUM

Thank heavens for Jacob Zuma and the State Security Agency (SSA). They more than fill that Trump-shaped hole left in the heart of the sensationalist news cycle by the sad theft of the US elections, courtesy of Joe Biden.

I’m proud of the way most SA media have dealt with the gift that is the SSA revelations at the Zondo inquiry. Unlike the way some of the US media handled Donald Trump — many of which (most prominently the 24-hour satellite news channels) were content to operate in shock and awe mode — we’ve been presented with some complicated, insightful journalism...