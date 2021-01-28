False flags over Covid PCR test
Conspiracy theories about the Covid PCR test have gone viral. The test isn’t without limitations — but it’s still among the more valuable tools scientists have at present
28 January 2021 - 05:00
The World Health Organisation (WHO) should have known better than to choose the day US President Joe Biden was inaugurated to publish a guidance document on tests used to diagnose Covid-19.
In no time, conspiracies about testing had gone viral — almost as widespread as the picture of a mittened Bernie Sanders at Biden’s inauguration...
