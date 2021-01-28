Features False flags over Covid PCR test Conspiracy theories about the Covid PCR test have gone viral. The test isn’t without limitations — but it’s still among the more valuable tools scientists have at present BL PREMIUM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) should have known better than to choose the day US President Joe Biden was inaugurated to publish a guidance document on tests used to diagnose Covid-19.

In no time, conspiracies about testing had gone viral — almost as widespread as the picture of a mittened Bernie Sanders at Biden’s inauguration...