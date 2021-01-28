ANC kicks Magashule corruption can down the road
The party has kicked the Magashule corruption can down the road, again, focusing instead on policy implementation at its January lekgotla — but offering little by way of new proposals
28 January 2021 - 05:00
The government cannot tax its way out of its fiscal crisis, nor can it spend its way out, because it is spending on the "wrong things".
This is according to a presentation by ANC economic subcommittee chief Enoch Godongwana at the ANC’s January lekgotla...
