ANC kicks Magashule corruption can down the road The party has kicked the Magashule corruption can down the road, again, focusing instead on policy implementation at its January lekgotla — but offering little by way of new proposals

The government cannot tax its way out of its fiscal crisis, nor can it spend its way out, because it is spending on the "wrong things".

This is according to a presentation by ANC economic subcommittee chief Enoch Godongwana at the ANC’s January lekgotla...