Motor industry all set for change ... again The motor industry faces fundamental change on many fronts in 2021

A review of "assumptions" about the future of the SA motor industry could lead to a reassessment of the government’s new automotive policy, which is due to come into effect later this year.

The 2021-2035 SA automotive masterplan was originally set to start on January 1. But with the Covid-19 pandemic keeping everyone preoccupied last year, its launch was postponed to July 1...