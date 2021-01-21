Motor industry all set for change ... again
The motor industry faces fundamental change on many fronts in 2021
21 January 2021 - 05:00
A review of "assumptions" about the future of the SA motor industry could lead to a reassessment of the government’s new automotive policy, which is due to come into effect later this year.
The 2021-2035 SA automotive masterplan was originally set to start on January 1. But with the Covid-19 pandemic keeping everyone preoccupied last year, its launch was postponed to July 1...
