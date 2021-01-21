Features High noon as parties prepare for the polls The coming 12 months are set to be full of political drama: vaccines and Covid management, local government elections and the perennial infighting of the ANC BL PREMIUM

After the tumult of 2020, what could possibly go wrong in 2021? Well, if the political calendar for the next 12 months is anything to go by, a lot — particularly for political parties jockeying for support ahead of the local government elections, due to be held between August and November.

This is always a crucial vote, given that municipalities are the coalface of service delivery (and given the dire state of that particular sector)...