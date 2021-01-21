CHRIS ROPER: Why populists love the death penalty

As he gracelessly exits his tenure as the clown-in-chief presiding over the precipitous decline of the American empire, Donald Trump’s last hurrah includes the execution of 13 Americans over the past six months.

For perspective, before Trump’s killing spree, the federal government had executed only three people since 1963.

Trump’s 13 includes the only woman on what we now glibly refer to as death row, Lisa Montgomery — the first woman to be executed by the federal government in the past 70 years.

Literature on this is sparse, but as far as I can ascertain, as with the Vietnam War-era euphemism "collateral damage", we can thank our bloodthirsty US friends for the introduction of the term "death row" into the popular lexicon.

A search on Ngram Viewer (the Google search engine that charts the frequency of words or phrases in sources printed between 1500 and 2019) shows usage of the term starting to register from the late 1920s, then spiking.

Again, my research hasn’t been rigorous, but it looks as if the term was officially coined for the incarceration and execution of Giuseppe Zangara, who in February 1933 killed a bystander and injured several others while attempting to assassinate Franklin D Roosevelt, at the time the president-elect.

Under Florida law, a convicted murderer couldn’t share a cell with another prisoner before his execution. Because authorities already had someone waiting for the electric chair, they had to expand their waiting area to accommodate Zangara, and so the "death cell" became "death row".

Zangara was described as a "deranged, unemployed bricklayer", and as "short". (He was only 1.5m, so couldn’t see over the crowd and had to stand on a "wobbly metal folding chair" to fire his haphazard shots.) His last words before being electrocuted were: "Viva l’Italia! Goodbye to all poor peoples everywhere! Push the button! Go ahead, push the button!"

Lawyers for Montgomery, the woman killed by lethal injection, say that her crime was preceded by "years of abuse and mental illness", and doctors who examined her said she had "bipolar disorder and brain damage".