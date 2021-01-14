Features Pandor: SA glad ‘US is back’ Dirco minister Naledi Pandor shares her thoughts on the incoming Biden administration, and SA’s mandate in the global arena BL PREMIUM

As US president-elect Joe Biden prepares to step into the Oval Office, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) kicks into gear, and the world begins to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine, international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor answers questions from the FM.

Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as US president on January 20. To what extent is his foreign policy likely to affect SA?..