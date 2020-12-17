Features SA steel sector up in arms over steel duties ArcelorMittal SA seems to enjoy special treatment from the government, which imposes duties that help it alone while harming others in the sector. SA’s largest steel merchant, Macsteel, has had enough BL PREMIUM

SA’s downstream steel sector is up in arms over the extension, for another year, of safeguard duties on flat steel to protect SA’s primary steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa).

SA’s largest steel wholesaler, Macsteel, has had enough — and, in an important test case, has petitioned the courts to have the duties set aside entirely...