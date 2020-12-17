John le Carré tribute: out of the cold for an hour

There is no greater privilege for a bookworm than to spend a few hours with an author whose intriguing books she has devoured for years.

My rare interview with David Cornwell — John le Carré’s real name — was thanks to his wife, Jane, who he married long after we became friends in the 1950s.

By the 1990s I’d graduated from freelance journalism to writing books and doing occasional reviews and TV inserts for SABC3’s Arts Unlimited.

As the author of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Le Carré was already well known by then.

Jane sent me advance copies of his books for review, aware of his keen SA readership, and we met several times at their Hampstead home.

In 1997, before visiting England, I asked — knowing the famously private writer disliked publicity – if Le Carré would agree to a TV interview.

Yes, she wrote. I was well aware that the need for discretion was implicit in this agreement.

Jane met me and cameraman Zach Mongalo at Penzance station in Cornwall and drove us to their home above the cliff path where Le Carré would routinely take long afternoon walks.