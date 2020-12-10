OBITUARY: Peter Duminy — a formidable mind

Peter Duminy, who died last week at the Strombolis retirement village in Plettenberg Bay, was instrumental in the FM’s foundation in 1959.

He become its deputy editor under the founding editor, George Palmer, who himself died at the age of 92 in Palm Springs on the first day of 2018.

Duminy was 89 when he died. His father was JP Duminy, a Rhodes scholar and vice-chancellor of UCT from 1958. Peter Duminy grew up in Pretoria, where he matriculated at Pretoria Boys High in 1948, before graduating at Rhodes with a BA, and then an LLB in 1952. The following year, while completing an honours degree in economics, he chaired the university’s SRC.

A committed opponent of the apartheid government, Duminy was a founding member of the Liberal Party when it was formed in May of 1953.

Though he completed his articles with Lunnon & Tindall in Pretoria, he decided against pursuing a career in law and joined the Sunday Times group, where he was involved in the creation of the FM.

At the FM the quietly spoken Duminy soon made his mark, with an incisive mind based on liberal principles and a crisp and elegant use of the English language.

He was the ideal complement to the more forceful Palmer, and a useful conduit for staff to make their views know to the editor.

Duminy’s kindness and subtle sense of humour endeared him to the staff, though he never wavered from his principles. He also provided invaluable support for Palmer in his frequent tussles with management over the FM’s blunt criticism of apartheid.

In 1968, Duminy was transferred to The Economist magazine in London and, three years later, became editor of the Australian weekly Finance Week, when it was launched by Rupert Murdoch. However, the publication was halted due to lack of demand after only a few editions.