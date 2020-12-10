CHRIS ROPER: On ‘woke’ Jack Markowitz, the DA and the ‘alt-lite’

Part of the defence offered at Hearst’s trial was that she’d been brainwashed and was suffering from "Stockholm syndrome", a then newly coined term purporting to explain the irrational identification that captives develop with their captors.

She was found guilty and sentenced to seven years in prison.

In 1979, eight months before Hearst was eligible for a parole hearing, then president Jimmy Carter freed her, commuting her federal sentence to the 22 months already served. And in 2001, she received a full pardon from president Bill Clinton on his last day in office, thus becoming the only American, as far as Wikipedia and I know, to receive a commutation from one president and a pardon from another.

(Incidentally, some of us might be amazed and bemused at Donald Trump’s wild attempts at evoking his presidential right to pardon, according to The Guardian’s list: "Rudy Giuliani. Ivanka Trump. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, star of the Netflix series Tiger King. And, just possibly, Donald Trump himself." But as with most of the crazy stuff he’s done, it’s not outside of what the US system allows. He’s just more shameless about taking advantage of it.)

Compared with Hearst, the transgressions of Markowitz seem relatively minor. In the interview that catapulted him to his 15 minutes of infamy, he called for the EFF to take its protests to "Clifton and Houghton Park where the R20m houses are … We need to take it where the rich people have money, and they are still making money off that land which is all generational wealth, passed down from their parents."

Asked about the DA, he said: "I believe the DA is a white supremacist party, and I’m trying to rectify the situation here today. We need to transfer the generational wealth and land to the disenfranchised people of this country."

Markowitz is the grandson of Leon Markowitz, a former DA MEC, so his attacks on generational wealth and privilege took on a particularly irksome resonance for the DA’s shadow minister for whacking wokeness, Helen Zille.

In a treatise on the evolution of wokeness (which contains the classic line: "Before I get to the sex part, let me first provide some essential background on Woke Journalism"), Zille defines wokeness as "a way of interpreting the world, and reporting on it, that rejects everything that was once taught in journalism school".

"The upshot," she writes, "was seen this week in the actions of the Woke Jack Markowitz, who achieved his 15 minutes of fame in the ‘battle of Brackenfell’. He is a white trust-fund kid from a wealthy family who declared Mandela a sell-out and sneered at working-class whites. He is, however, absolved of his generational sins by donning a red beret.

"He does not even have to offer up his family’s extensive property portfolio to the poor to prove his sincerity. He just has to mouth the Words of Woke to be valorised."

As with a lot of the contemporary writing about Hearst, Zille and her alt-lite fanboys seem to be particularly incensed at the incongruity of someone who comes from a wealthy background choosing to side with an organisation of the dispossessed.

I received similar attacks after a recent column in which I expressed sympathy with the activists who occupied a Camps Bay Airbnb, with some alt-lite trolls going to the trouble of finding out where I live so as to threaten me that I was going to lose my home to the EFF.

The choice of language is revealing: "white trust-fund kid", "generational sins", "extensive property portfolio".

In a column on Politicsweb titled "On Jack Markowitz", the DA’s Ghaleb Cachalia cautions Markowitz that he has to act, "dare I say, with a sense of proprietary".

Proprietary, of course, "refers to property: things that are owned by individuals or businesses", though it’s possible that was a Freudian slip, and Cachalia meant "propriety", defined as "conformity to what is socially acceptable in conduct or speech".