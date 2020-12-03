Features SABC: stuck on repeat Had the SABC gone through with its retrenchments in 2018, it may not have found itself in its current parlous financial position. Instead, it seems to be playing the same bad movie again BL PREMIUM

If it feels as if you’re watching a bad sequel to "SABC Retrenchments 2018", you’re not far wrong. Only, the tragedy of "SABC Retrenchments 2020" — suspended again for further consultation, chiefly with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams — is that if the public broadcaster had gone ahead with its planned job cuts two years ago, it would now be close to breakeven, says one insider.

As it is, the broadcaster made a loss of R511m for the year to March, and is carrying a crippling cost-to-income ratio of 110%, which it pins on an out-of-control wage bill...