Inside SA’s heist culture: gold, guns and gangs

On March 10, 20 armed men stormed a gold plant 140km west of Joburg operated by Village Main Reef (VMR), a Chinese-owned mining company. After hijacking a front-end loader, the gang overturned an armoured vehicle and broke through the wall of a smelt house, then made off with an undisclosed amount of calcine, the gold-bearing material from which bars of bullion are processed, according to industry sources.

VMR has confirmed the incident, but declined to comment, as the matter is under investigation.

The attack is an audacious example of the spate of armed heists at gold smelters in SA since 2018 — attacks that typically involve 15 to 30 men armed with automatic assault rifles.

In the view of security analysts, the gangs’ methods — including cutting power to take out CCTV cameras, taking hostages and using explosives in some cases to blow through perimeter walls — suggest they have recruited former members of the police and armed forces, or ex-private security personnel.

Even unsuccessful attacks may be indicative of a highly tactical approach.

"Some of the attacks are done to test the security, to see how the mine security reacts and the timing of their response," says mine security consultant Louis Nel. "There is a reason behind their madness. They will launch an attack, they fail in their objective, then months later the successful one will happen."

A security executive at a Joburg mining house, who asked not to be named, says this appeared to be the case with two failed assaults at his company’s operations in 2019.

"The second time they clearly had a better understanding of our reaction times," he says.

The mining companies and the gangs are constantly adapting their methods to outflank one another. The March assault, for example, marked the first time that heavy machinery was used to smash through a wall.