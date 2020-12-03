Features Don’t rebuild — build The Covid pandemic offers an opportunity for governments to restructure their economies at a pace and scale the climate emergency requires. What would a ‘green new deal’ look like for SA? BL PREMIUM

The transition to a "green" economy will inevitably come to SA, whether the country pushes the agenda itself or has it forced upon it from elsewhere.

Too slowly, but still surely, major countries are ramping up their commitments to a low-carbon transition. The December 2019 European Green Deal, for example, aims to ensure that Europe is carbon neutral by 2050. The EU has also committed 30% of its €1.8-trillion Covid-19 recovery package to green investments...