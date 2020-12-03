CHRIS ROPER: In bed with a lobster

Some of the unradicalised among you might have only a hazy idea of who Peterson is, so allow me to ruin your existence by explaining. He’s been described as "the stupid man’s smart person" and "the professor of piffle" by his critics, and, by his fans, as "the most important and influential Canadian thinker since Marshall McLuhan" and "a kind of secular prophet … in an era of lobotomised conformism".

Basically, as dad-jokes are to comedy, so is Peterson’s dad-philosophy to actual critical thinking. Nobody wants to deny their dear old dad the right to try to achieve humour. In the same way, I see no reason to deny Peterson his right to try to promote a version of thought in his readers. Teaching people to think can never be a bad thing, even if what they think is bad. It’s belief that’s the thing we need to be wary of.

Sometimes Peterson brings the two together — dad-jokes and dad-philosophy — as in this sadly revealing moment that Jacques Derrida, an actual philosopher whom Peterson loathes and thinks is "the leader of the postmodernists" who have ruined life with their tricksy identity politics, would have pityingly disdained to deconstruct.

Unfortunately, I don’t have his restraint.

"Lobsters have more in common with you than you might think (particularly when you are feeling crabby — ha ha!)."

As cringeworthy as this is, it does reveal the dad-philosophy that is at the heart of Peterson’s self-help success. For example, the way his "rules", as gimcrack as they are, are telegraphed with heavy-handed titles that are then repeated in the chapter’s coda.

Some examples of his rules are: "Stand up straight with your shoulders back"; "Do not bother children when they are skate-boarding"; and "Pet a cat when you encounter one on the street."

I don’t want to spend too much more time on Peterson, because you get the idea, I’m sure. But it is worth one more digression, into the world of the lobster.

Quite why Peterson chooses the lobster as the analogy on which he builds his pro-patriarchy arguments, I don’t know. His posture rule, Rule 1, ends with: "Look for your inspiration to the victorious lobster, with its 350-million years of practical wisdom. Stand up straight, with your shoulders back."

I mean … couldn’t you have chosen an animal that actually has shoulders for your metaphor? (Coincidentally, Shakespeare describes Trinculo’s realisation that Caliban is not a sea creature in similar terms, as "Legg’d like a man! and his fins like arms!" If only he’d realised he was actually a lobster.)

Some of the lobster stuff is weirdly lascivious, especially since no butter is mentioned.

To the alpha males of Peterson’s philosophy, he addresses the following encouragement: "You have limitless opportunity for romantic and sexual contact. You are a successful lobster, and the most desirable females line up and vie for your attention."

It’s all drivel, even if it’s drivel that will buoy up the world view of those with a vested interest in maintaining the status quo described by Peterson.

So what are we to make of staff at Peterson’s publisher tearfully calling for his next book to not be published?