Features Shifts in global property hotspots Countries that have dealt well with Covid-19, such as New Zealand, are fast appearing on the radar of wealthy property investors BL PREMIUM

Covid-19 has put paid, though perhaps only temporarily, to the international migration and mobility of the world’s super-rich. Travel restrictions are not the only impediment. The pandemic has also eroded the wealth of the world’s millionaires, prompting many to reassess their investment portfolios and property purchasing patterns.

In fact, AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth’s recently published "2020 Global Wealth Migration Review" estimates that the wealth among high net worth individuals across the globe dropped by 14% in the first half of 2020...