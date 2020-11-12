Why Biden’s victory matters for SA
Joe Biden’s victory in the US election provides an opportunity to undo some of the damage wrought by Donald Trump. At the least it will unwind some of the uncertainty he introduced to the global system
12 November 2020 - 05:00
If there’s one thing to say for the complex and rather bizarre US electoral system, it’s that it has a sense of spectacle and drama. There is little in politics that comes close to the raw theatre of the build-up, adrenaline and production of the climactic final night.
When the US votes, the world watches. But it isn’t just for the show. The outcome matters to everyone, including South Africans. It affects SA’s currency, domestic economy and place in global markets.
