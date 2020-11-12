Features Junior mining: a sunset sector? A vibrant junior mining sector is vital for the future of mineral exploration in SA. The trajectory, however, is not looking good ... BL PREMIUM

Attracting mining investment is a highly competitive sport among countries, with definite winners and losers. And if the information presented at the Junior Mining Indaba last week is anything to go by, SA may have entered a serious losing streak.

With few new projects to speak of and majors continuing to plot their exit from SA, the country’s mining future — if it has one — depends on a vibrant junior mining industry.