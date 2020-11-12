CHRIS ROPER: They sure ain’t angels

The final days of the US elections gave us many mind-boggling moments. Many people’s favourite will be the decision by Donald Trump’s campaign team to host a media conference in a nondescript parking lot, in front of a landscaping business whose name they apparently confused with that of a high-end hotel, and which is sandwiched between a crematorium and a sex shop.

Precisely the metaphor Trump deserves, many have pointed out.

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping company has embraced serendipity, and is now selling merchandise featuring Trump puns. You can buy $5 stickers declaring "Make America Rake Again" or "Lawn and Order", and I’m sure hundreds of people are.

But the Trump team’s incompetence, along with his supporters’ rapid devolution into armed farce, was at least of this earth, albeit the stupider bits that — like the Four Seasons Hotel, apparently — don’t show up on most maps. The truly mind-boggling moments came from heaven.

The gimcrack jewel in the crown of fundamentalist Christian insanity was the video of Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, praying that angels from Africa will come and save Trump’s election.

"I hear a sound of victory, the Lord says it is done. For angels have even been dispatched from Africa right now," she prayed.

Actually, it’s probably worth quoting a chunk so that you get the full flavour of the woman who has been advising Trump on the way of the spirit. It might give you some insight into his blighted psyche.

"For angels are being released right now. Angels are being dispatched right now.

"Amunda, acka, atta, racka, dayda, packa, sanda, atta, amba, orsa, katta, reekay, panda, atta, reekay, deedy, asha, tar.

"For angels have even dissphur … dispatched from Africa right now, Africa right now, Africa right now. From Africa right now. They’re coming here. They’re coming here. In the name of Jesus. From South America, they’re coming here, they’re coming here, they’re coming here, they’re coming here, they’re coming here.

"From Africa. From South America. Angelic forces. Angelic reinforcement. Angelic reinforcement. Angelic reinforcement. Angelic reinforcement."

There was much ribaldry in responses to the video, with many people pointing out it would probably be impossible for the African angels to get visas, and that calling for African angels to fight for a man who called their countries "shitholes" was asking a bit much.

I also found it humorous — until I came across a tweet explaining what "African angels" really are.

Rebecca Diamond of New Brunswick, Canada, is going to be surprised to find herself quoted in a magazine from one of Trump’s shithole countries, but here we go.

"The White Supremacy Gospel believes that angels are constantly in Africa (and South America, specifically Brazil). They are engaged in ‘spiritual warfare’ à la the Book of Daniel. They can be summoned from this great warfare as needed," she tweeted.

"The reason they hang out in those two places are because black people have especially nefarious demons attached to them — ones they brought with them when they ‘came to America’ and that Whiteous people have been in battle with ever since."

If this is true (I’m finding it difficult to fact-check, but luckily Gareth Cliff has told us all that fact-checking is for ninnies, anyway), then it’s not so funny any more, is it? Just common or godly racism.