Ace Magashule set to appear in court on Friday

Charges of fraud, corruption relate to Free State asbestos audit contract

10 November 2020 - 15:00 Natasha Marrian
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to appear in court on Friday on charges of fraud and corruption. 

Free State Hawks spokesperson Capt Lynda Steyn confirmed to the FM on Tuesday that a warrant for his arrest has been signed by the national director of public prosecutions.

The charges relate to the R255m asbestos audit contract in the Free State – businessman Edwin Sodi has also been arrested in connection with the contract. 

Daily Maverick broke the story on Tuesday, saying that Magashule has been given an opportunity to present himself to authorities. 

The politically charged case is set to have far-reaching consequences for the ANC, and the party’s response will be critical in determining whether the reform agenda of President Cyril Ramaphosa is to be taken seriously.

In the past, the ANC has reacted defensively to one of its senior leaders facing corruption charges – its government disbanded the Scorpions in the wake of corruption allegations against former president Jacob Zuma. 

While allegations against Magashule have been public for years, most notably detailed in journalist Pieter Louis-Myburgh’s book Gangster State, a criminal justice system weakened by years of political meddling and capture has meant that he has been shielded from answering to those allegations. 

