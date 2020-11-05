Features The state’s slow dance with Markus Jooste Three years after the implosion of Steinhoff, some accountability is being exacted at last. But the National Prosecuting Authority has yet to properly come to the party BL PREMIUM

It’s been nearly three years since the spectacular financial collapse of Steinhoff International Holdings — once venerated for its transformation from a small SA company to a highly profitable international retailer — cost investors more than R200bn.

But while the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks have launched multiple cases against politicians, business people, government officials and police bosses implicated in multimillion-rand state capture corruption, they have yet to make a move against anyone implicated in SA’s largest corporate fraud.