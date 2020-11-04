US elections: race to the finish

The intersection of a pandemic, racial injustice, systemic oppression, economic depression and climate crisis has heightened the centuries-old inequities that affect every facet of life for African Americans. The result in 2020 has been a perfect storm, where each day cities and forests on fire compete for headlines with stories of people desperate for food, jobs, health care — and change.

Insert into this Tuesday’s US presidential election, in which Republican incumbent Donald Trump faced off against Democrat Joe Biden. With about 101-million votes cast by the time of going to print — equivalent to 73% of the entire 2016 vote — it’s looking to be a record turnout. And it seems black votes could be key to the electoral map in some closely contested states.

Though the black voice remains a minority (13% of eligible voters are black, against 67% white), by the estimates of the Pew Research Centre, just over a third of all registered black voters live in nine of the most competitive states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Black voters turned out in record numbers to re-elect Barack Obama in 2012, with 66.6% turnout (against an overall turnout of 58.6%). Four years later, with Obama no longer on the ballot and many certain that Hillary Clinton would defeat Trump regardless of their support, black voter turnout plunged to 59.6% (its lowest in 20 years) while the overall turnout rose to 61.4%, according to data from Pew and the US Elections Project.

The 2020 election may prove different again. The coronavirus pandemic, playing out against a backdrop of police brutality and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, has disproportionately affected Americans of colour. African Americans are almost three times as likely to contract Covid-19 as white Americans, and twice as likely to die of it (more, if numbers are adjusted for age), according to research from the University of New Hampshire and the APM Research Lab.

The pandemic-induced economic downturn has left millions unemployed, but black Americans are twice as likely to have lost their jobs. And they haven’t necessarily been able to access the same state aid. A study from Howard University, for example, found 13% of black workers without jobs between April and June received unemployment benefits, against 24% of white workers and 22% of Hispanic workers.

"The black population was severely hurt by the Covid-19 crisis — much more so than white Americans. Blacks have lost their jobs, their homes, and their lives, as essential frontline workers died due to the coronavirus," says John Stremlau, visiting professor in Wits University’s department of international relations.

"The fundamental issue that is at stake — which has always been at stake in America – is rooted in the original sin of slavery and the ideology of white supremacy that still infects and imperils American democracy."

It has become a rallying cry in an increasingly divided nation.