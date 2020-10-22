Features Cricket SA: Beyond the spin In the absence of any ‘self-correction’ on the part of Cricket SA, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa looks set to take action against the struggling body BL PREMIUM

Close of business next Tuesday signals the hour at which sport, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa officially runs out of patience with Cricket SA (CSA).

Having communicated his intention to intervene in CSA last week, the minister will probably dissolve the board and parachute in an operational team to supervise the day-to-day running of the office.