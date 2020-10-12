Risks and opportunity — entrepreneurs know how to deal with them

Entrepreneurs can be the lifeblood of the SA economy, says Randall Jonas, director of the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Business School. At a time when millions of people have lost their jobs because of Covid-19, he says SA has never been more in need of risk-takers with the ability to create employment.

True entrepreneurs are “guerrillas by nature”, he says. “When they see an opportunity, they go out and seize it”.

Two of the Port Elizabeth school’s own guerrillas – both MBA graduates – have done just that during the pandemic. Wesley Augustyn, who founded engineering company Black Sheep Industries in 2011 when he was 22, says his brother, who lives in Italy, forewarned him early this year of the chaos that Covid-19 would bring.

Having spoken to banks about cash-flow relief and other support issues before the pandemic broke, he partnered with a US institution to manufacture Covid face screens and other medical products. While other engineering firms withered during the harsh lockdown, Black Sheep kept going. As the economy reopened it recovered business not only from previous clients but also from health-care and medical companies it had serviced during the lockdown. It even took over a former competitor.