Rampant racism in Fairview racehorse ruckus

In the last week of 2012, there was one SA story that made headlines all across the world. The New York Times, CBS, the BBC, the LA Times, Agence France-Presse, South China Morning Post, Der Spiegel, The Telegraph, Voice of America — the list goes on and on. The story? The UK Daily Mail’s headline probably captures it best: "Owning a Dog ‘Is Not African’, Declares Jacob Zuma: Racism Row after SA President says Black People with Pets are just Copying White Culture".

As with all stories that play upon certain stereotypes, the individual headlines often tell you as much about the publication’s ideological stance and presumed readership as they do about the story. One wouldn’t want to get too Close Textual Analysis 101 about it, but it’s fairly striking.

It’s hard not to infer a race-based point of view, from local news site IOL’s "Pet Dogs Not for Blacks — Zuma", to Australian news site The Advertiser’s "Anger after SA President Jacob Zuma says Pet Dogs are for White People". And, of course, you can rely on the good ol’ BBC to tread the middle ground and not take sides, with the measured: "SA’s Jacob Zuma in Dog Ownership Row".

I was reminded of this old story by the September 17 protests at the Fairview Race Yard in Port Elizabeth. According to news agency GroundUp, "workers and surrounding community members stormed the stables and began attacking the horses with stones, pangas, sticks and knobkerries. Police were called to disperse them with rubber bullets and stun grenades."

The protest was allegedly over the nonpayment of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits.

As with the Zuma pets story, a comparative juxtaposition of the headlines is instructive. TimesLive went with the almost fact-free "Horse Slaughtered with Pangas as Racecourse Labourers Feud". Daily Maverick had the more nuanced "Workers who ‘Stabbed and Stoned’ Horses in Labour Dispute Face Legal Action", while News24 had the more factual "Racehorse Killed as Disgruntled Ex-workers Protest on Racecourse Grounds in Port Elizabeth".

It doesn’t take a media analyst to see the difference between "slaughtered with pangas" and "racehorse killed", and the quotation marks in the Daily Maverick headline indicate that this is a quote to be checked, rather than a proven fact.

But these minor differences in the bias of real journalism organisations pale when we consider the hot takes of the faux-journalists we are cursed with on social media.

I refer, of course, to the many podcast heroes who have set up shop in an effort to monetise the people the mainstream media don’t pamper — those who prefer their news with more racism and less middle ground, and their analysis with more confirmation bias and less complexity.

So on the day of the protests, we had the various podbros tweeting things like: "This is happening at Fairview Race Course in Nelson Mandela Bay. The protest is allegedly due to non UIF payments. They have killed numerous horses with pangas."

To which another podcast hero replies: "Animals kill to eat or to breed. These things kill because they didn’t get handouts."

I don’t normally name these alt-right-lite hate-shills, on the principle that you should never feed the trolls. But I might have to make an exception for that last guy, one Willem Petzer.

Petzer is a dedicated fighter against the genocide of white people in SA that is taking place as we speak! Please send money now!

His payoff line on Twitter is: "Truths in a world of lies, and ideas in a world drunk on ideology!" Which is proof that you can have a punchline without having to tell the joke.

Leaving aside the "animals kill to breed" bit (though it’s a weird thing to decide to focus on, and doesn’t speak well of his notion of mating rituals), the rank racism of calling protesters "things" stands out.

What also stands out is the knee-jerk reaction of the racists on social media. You can sense their almost visceral pleasure at being able to dehumanise black people, based on their belief that cruelty to animals trumps racism every time.