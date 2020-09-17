Big-ticket property sales back on the map
Recent big-ticket property sales — and increased interest — suggest SA property is back on the radar of foreign buyers
17 September 2020 - 05:00
Six months ago, as SA sank into recession and yet another round of load-shedding kicked in, estate agents were lamenting how property sales in the R20m-plus bracket had all but dried up. Then SA went into lockdown and well-heeled buyers — foreigners in particular — seemingly bolted out of SA’s real estate market for good.
But estate agents have seen an unexpected uptick in foreign interest in recent weeks, with a number of sales concluded "site unseen" — buying a house without a physical viewing.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now