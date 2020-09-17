Features Big-ticket property sales back on the map Recent big-ticket property sales — and increased interest — suggest SA property is back on the radar of foreign buyers BL PREMIUM

Six months ago, as SA sank into recession and yet another round of load-shedding kicked in, estate agents were lamenting how property sales in the R20m-plus bracket had all but dried up. Then SA went into lockdown and well-heeled buyers — foreigners in particular — seemingly bolted out of SA’s real estate market for good.

But estate agents have seen an unexpected uptick in foreign interest in recent weeks, with a number of sales concluded "site unseen" — buying a house without a physical viewing.