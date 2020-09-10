The fashion show must go on

‘Soweto Fashion Week [SFW] has been a really good platform for [designers] to grow, particularly in the early years," says local fashion designer Funeka Sukazi. She’s been showcasing her label, Deja Vu Designs, at the annual event for the past eight years.

"We had great travelling experiences, and learnt a bit more from other experienced designers overseas in Europe and the US," Sukazi says. "We got the opportunity when we were a younger brand to dress some A-list celebrities through SFW, which helped market our brand."

But the future of the event — a staple on the fashion calendar since 2011 — is in the balance, as Covid-19 puts a stop to large events, and investors and advertisers hesitate to commit funds in an uncertain economy.

Still, SFW founder Stephen Manzini is crunching the numbers and hoping to get funders’ buy-in for an online event to showcase local talent.

He’s not the only one. With governments around the world enforcing social distancing regulations, physical showcases are either prohibited, or their audiences are restricted. But the fashion industry is taking the challenge in its stride and turning to virtual shows.

In June, London Fashion Week had its first virtual showing, showcasing the work of 127 designers in an interactive video.

Closer to home, SA Fashion Week is also taking steps to hold a virtual show, open to the public, some time next month. Its organisers already have a digital trade show for designers and buyers.

"The advantage of going virtual is that the audience reach is more immediate and much wider, thus offering greater exposure to sponsors," says event director Lucilla Booyzen. "[But] thinking virtual is a huge challenge that requires a whole new mindset with regards to conveying the integrity of the collection while maintaining the viewers’ attention and interest."