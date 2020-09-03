Features The battle for the Reserve Bank Who should hold the keys to the mother of all banks? The debate about its nationalisation is back in the spotlight, but it’s largely just political noise BL PREMIUM

Another late-night Twitter flurry from finance minister Tito Mboweni — and it wasn’t just his chicken that got a grilling. By opening fire on President Edgar Lungu of Zambia’s decision to axe the governor of his country’s central bank, Mboweni earned a rapid and public rebuke from the presidency.

Why such swift and strong condemnation from President Cyril Ramaphosa? Why did Mboweni feel so strongly as to tweet in the first place?