Features Fresh bid to nail banks for helping apartheid SA Nonprofit Open Secrets is asking the NPA to prosecute two European banks for allegedly helping the apartheid state purchase billions of rands' worth of weapons in contravention of the UN arms embargo

The lifeblood of the apartheid state was undoubtedly its well-resourced military — used to suppress uprisings, kill demonstrators, wage war in Namibia, Angola and Mozambique, and conduct murderous raids against anti-apartheid activists in neighbouring states.

Now, evidence gathered and released by nonprofit Open Secrets paints a picture of how two European banks grew rich by keeping that lifeblood pumping, through an elaborate money-laundering web that enabled the apartheid government to buy hundreds of billions of rands in weapons, despite UN sanctions.