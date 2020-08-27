What’s behind Mboweni’s fowl Twitter recipes?

In 1971, a man named AJ Weberman coined the term "garbology". One of those American lunatics who used to be revered as lovable New York eccentrics before they started doing things like killing rock stars or becoming president, Weberman made his name by going through the garbage of future Nobel laureate Bob Dylan. One of his aims was, apparently, to be able to prove that Dylan had sold out to capitalism, and was reneging on his responsibilities as political spokesperson for the counterculture, and for the poor and oppressed.

To this end Weberman in 1969 co-founded the Dylan Liberation Front, aiming "to help save Bob Dylan from himself". Weberman was convinced that, "from Dylan’s docile, smiling visage on the cover of his 1969 album Nashville Skyline, the singer was hiding from his social conscience".

A classic Weberman quote, from a 1971 story in Rolling Stone magazine, describes him showing his class of aspiring "Dylanologists" — yes, it’s an actual discipline — where in Manhattan Dylan was living at the time.

"This is the house that Bob bought a year and a half ago, when he moved here from Woodstock. He’s lived here in relative anonymity ever since he’s moved here — ever since today! And this is Bob Dylan’s garbage. Perhaps the most interesting part of him since Highway 61 Revisited."

We had our own garbology moment last July, when Daily Maverick journalist Marianne Thamm went through the garbage left behind by the EFF at the "four-bedroom luxury Camps Bay villa" the party had hired for the state of the nation address.

You could, if you were so inclined, trace the lineage from Weberman’s garbage picking to Thamm’s trash interrogation. As with Weberman’s scrabbling in the dirt to prove that Dylan had sold out (to give you a flavour of his research: "As AJ pored through the trash, all he could discern was a mound of dog crap and a mountain of odoriferous, soiled disposable diapers"), Thamm’s journalism was an attempt to highlight the hypocrisy of the EFF’s "pro-poor" philosophy by showing how extravagant its leaders’ consumption habits were.

For example, wrote Thamm, though "the EFF manifesto may call for ‘The Illegalisation of Alcohol Advertisement Bill, which will end the celebration and promotion of alcohol consumption in SA’, the fighters spent at least R25,000 [on alcohol], at a conservative estimate, much of it on the French champagne brands Veuve Clicquot, Veuve Clicquot Rich and Moët & Chandon."

When approached for comment by the Daily Maverick, the EFF’s beloved leader, Julius Malema, showed that he is as fond of a pun as the next man in red overalls by responding: "I don’t comment on rubbish."

In both cases cited above, the rationale appears to be that, if you want to find out hidden truths about publicly exposed people, you can learn a lot by going through the discarded detritus of their lives. Which brings us to our analysis of that traditional SA fairytale — the one mothers use to frighten their children into being good members of the ANC — "The Chicken, the Garlic, and the Finance Minister’s Shoes".

Tito Mboweni, the minister of finance, has decided to make the work of local garbologists redundant by preemptively treating the world to pictures of his appalling cooking via the medium of Twitter.

One can only assume that he is playing a garbology double bluff by showing us evidence of the poverty of his taste, in an attempt to prove to us that he hasn’t sold out to capitalism and that, far from being a hypocrite about his commitment to the ordinary citizens of this country, he is in fact going the extra kilometre by living a life that is a mash-up of mediaeval ascetic and prison cook.