Cricket SA run out again?
The governing organisation is on a dangerously sticky wicket, with resignations aplenty, uncertainty around a forensic audit — and increasingly unseemly spats on social media
27 August 2020 - 05:00
Sometime last Monday, Jacques Faul, the acting CEO of Cricket SA (CSA), resigned. Though the news was all over social media by Monday night, CSA didn’t disclose the resignation until Tuesday, when Faul’s decision was smuggled into the second paragraph of a two-paragraph press release about something else.
Faul might have expected better — he didn’t give himself the job, after all. Early last December, with CSA in free fall in the wake of then CEO Thabang Moroe’s "precautionary suspension", the CSA board approached former International Cricket Council (ICC) head Dave Richardson to take the reins.
