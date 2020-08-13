Meet SA’s R1bn ‘lawyer for the poor’
SA attorney Zuko Nonxuba is still practising law, despite facing multiple criminal charges over allegedly fraudulent medical negligence claims lodged against provincial health departments
13 August 2020 - 05:00
Attorney Zuko Nonxuba is facing multiple criminal charges and ethical complaints over nearly R1bn in medical negligence claims he has lodged against the Western and Eastern Cape health departments — many of which are alleged to be completely fraudulent.
But, more than two years after the departments laid formal complaints that Nonxuba and his firm, Nonxuba Inc, had swamped them with fake cases, the oversight bodies intended to regulate legal professionals have yet to finalise investigations into the accusations.
