New possibilities open for Johannesburg Business School as Covid-19 changes the landscape

So when JBS does eventually plan new premises, it will do so with different ideas – ones more relevant to the changing environment in which schools will operate in future.

White wonders aloud: “Do schools really need huge, high-cost facilities? It may be what they used to aspire to, but is this concept still relevant?” Being in the school’s current location in the Milpark skyscraper gives JBS time to think.

It’s not all it has to think about. White says Covid-19 has forced business schools – and higher education generally – to confront issues they have avoided in the past.

Schools have talked at length about needing to change the way they educate. Now they have no choice but to make the change. Online and virtual teaching is only part of it. “We all have to look more closely at what our clients need. We have to be far more in tune with where they have been, where they are now, and where they are going,” says White.

This is doubly challenging, given that some clients can’t say where they are headed. Several have asked what the post-Covid world will look like and how they will fit into it. No wonder White says trying to plan and redesign in the current uncertainty is like “building an airplane while it’s flying”.

Until this year, JBS has concentrated primarily on executive education, with the emphasis on small-and medium-sized businesses. In 2020 the school has launched an MBA programme, also aimed primarily at those markets.