Can SA's steel sector go green? Can SA swap its struggling, polluting steel sector for a low-carbon alternative – with the promise of a lucrative niche export market?

It sounds like a pipe dream. Instead of the smoking chimneys of the Vaal Triangle belching out greenhouse gases, steelmakers turn from coal to green hydrogen to fire their furnaces and reduce iron ore. The only emission? Water vapour.

Carbon-neutral "green steel" is slowly becoming a reality, as Europe gets serious about combating climate change. A new hydrogen strategy was adopted by the EU on July 8 to help the bloc become climate neutral by 2050 — a target that’s possible only if heavy industry such as steelmaking is cleaned up, and fast.